HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

By Daniel Kreps
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has announced a special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark that will focus on the developments in the Golden State Killer case after the true-crime docuseries aired. The new episode will premiere June 21st, just under a year after former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and murder in connection to the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer cases.

