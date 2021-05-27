HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

If it’s a day that ends in “y,” you can be sure there’s a new true crime documentary moving up Netflix’s charts. Over the weekend, that documentary was The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, a four episode series that follows in the footsteps of past chart-toppers like Why Did You Kill Me? and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. As you might guess from the title, Netflix’s latest attempt to recapture that Making a Murderer magic is about the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.