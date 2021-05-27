76ers revoke tickets, ban fan who threw popcorn on Westbrook
The Philadelphia 76ers say they have revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. The fan also is banned from all events at their arena indefinitely. The fan, who was not identified by the team, threw the popcorn onto Westbrook as the Wizards’ guard was leaving Wednesday night's game with an ankle injury. Players are asking the NBA to do more to protect them, and the league says it will vigorously enforce rules surrounding fan conduct.www.wcn247.com