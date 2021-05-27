Cancel
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer in same half of French Open field

 9 days ago

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all have been drawn into the same half of the French Open men’s field. That means that no more than one of them can reach the final. The tournament starts Sunday in Paris. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles. Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in the 2020 final for his record-extending 13th championship at Roland Garros. A meeting this time could happen only in the semifinals. Federer and Djokovic could meet in the quarterfinals. Serena Williams has plenty of familiar faces in her quarter of the women's bracket.

