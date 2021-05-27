Cancel
A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

UNDATED (AP) — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. No fans were there. That changes for last year’s finalists tonight, when the Lakers play host to Phoenix and the Heat return home to face Milwaukee in a pair of first-round, Game 3 matchups. Those are two of the three games on the Thursday slate, the other being Denver heading to Portland for a Game 3 contest.

