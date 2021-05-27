Ameresco breaks ground on $21.6M California project for U.S. Army
Clean energy company Ameresco, of Framingham, has broken ground on a $21.6 million microgrid project in Jolon, Calif. The electrical distribution microgrid at Fort Hunter Liggett will support the goals of achieving net-zero energy by 2022 and critical mission resiliency, according to a release from Ameresco. The project will include the design and installation of a secure, islandable and autonomous microgrid with controls and interconnection for new and existing generation and storage systems at the 165,000-acre U.S. Army Reserve training center.www.wbjournal.com