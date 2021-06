The Wildcats win the rematch against Hudson with an 8-6 victory in the Regional Final. The Wildcats took on the Hudson Explorers on May 5 at Wasmer Field on the campus of Saint Ignatius High School in the regular season. The Cats dropped a close 5-7 battle to the Explorers that night but have rebounded since rattling off five straight wins to get to the Regional Final to rematch against Hudson. Throughout the OHSAA Playoffs, the Wildcats have been road warriors, winning on the road against Jackson and Hoover and came into Friday night hungry for a Regional Championship.