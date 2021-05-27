newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Three More Longhorns Game Times Set For 2021 Season

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 2 days ago
The Texas Longhorns head into the 2021 season with high expectations behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian and a favorable schedule in front of them.

With one of their regular-season matchup game times and television schedule already set in stone, the University announced three additional game times and networks on Thursday afternoon.

Those games, all of which will take place in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, include the season-opening matchup against Lousiana on September 4, which will kick off at 3:30 PM on FOX, the September 18 matchup against the Rice Owls, which is now set to kick off at 7 pm on Longhorn Network, and the Friday, November 26 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, which will kick off at 11 am on FOX

This now makes the four national games for Texas entering the 2021 season. ESPN also announced it will broadcast the annual Texas-Oklahoma game on Oct. 9, though kickoff has not been scheduled as of this time, with the Longhorns also set to kick off against Arkansas on Sept. 11 in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN.

The school also officially announced plans to have Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium at 100% capacity with no mask or social distancing requirements.

How do you feel about the Longhorns game times?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

