Obituaries

Deborah Garman

superiorne.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah J. (Griffin) Garman was born on Sept.14, 1954. She died May 22, at the Jewell County Hospital, at the age of 66 years, 8 months and 8 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Thelma (Neu- kirch) Griffin; and her brother, Joe. Deborah is survived...

www.superiorne.com
