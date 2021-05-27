Oklahoma St. downs rival Oklahoma 9-5 in Big 12 Tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Justin Campbell pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat fifth-seeded Oklahoma 9-5. The Cowboys advance to play No. 8-seed West Virginia in a second-round game of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. Lead-off batter Caeden Trenkle got Oklahoma State started hitting a 1-0 pitch to center field in the bottom of the first. Three innings later, Matt Golda hit a solo homer for a 2-0 lead. Peyton Graham went 3-for-5 for the Sooners and drove in a pair of runs.www.wcn247.com