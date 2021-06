CLYDE — Gary Don Smith, 61, husband, father, catfish whisperer, and friend to all, passed Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home with his family. Vern was best known for his ridiculously funny T-shirts and constant shenanigans; he always looked for an opportunity to joke or jump scare a laugh out of you. We’ll miss the roll of his laughter and the stirrings of him cookin’ with his cast iron in the kitchen. He fed a heck of a lot of folks over the years with more than a southern-fried meal.