I am writing regarding Barbara Bowes’ candidacy for the position of Lehighton School Area District school director. I have known and been Barb Bowes’ friend for 20 years. We have worked on numerous projects, raising money, and caring for dogs in the East Pennsylvania Great Pyrenees Dog rescue. I have had the privilege of working beside her, participating in events, activities and serving alongside her on the board for the Penn Dutch Great Pyrenees Dog Club. In conjunction with her other activities and her work, she commits her whole heart into her projects and is a dedicated, hard worker, giving over 100%.