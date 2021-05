Amen and Ausar Thompson, an elite twin duo in the 2022 class, have decided to take their talents to Overtime Elite, sources tell 247Sports. "These days we are looking to build around pillars and these are two players we think and know are foundational to what we are building," Overtime Elite EVP and Head of Basketball Operations, Brandon Williams, told 247Sports. "They have high character, are highly competitive and they bring an instant chemistry and we are looking to build around those core aspects. They're just elite talents. We are excited to have them and be able to take a step with them knowing that they're going to be key building blocks for us."