Celebrity Cruises Will Be the First Line to Sail With Ticketed Passengers in June

Celebrity Cruises will operate the first major cruise in U.S. waters in over a year after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted vacations on the water. The cruise line's Celebrity Edge ship will make its grand re-debut from Ft. Lauderdale on June 26, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines allow ships to either complete a series of test cruises or agree to have 98% of crew and 95% of passengers onboard vaccinated.