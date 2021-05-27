newsbreak-logo
Celebrity Cruises Will Be the First Line to Sail With Ticketed Passengers in June

By Cailey Rizzo
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises will operate the first major cruise in U.S. waters in over a year after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted vacations on the water. The cruise line's Celebrity Edge ship will make its grand re-debut from Ft. Lauderdale on June 26, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines allow ships to either complete a series of test cruises or agree to have 98% of crew and 95% of passengers onboard vaccinated.

www.msn.com
