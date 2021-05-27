Ultra-Soft Sustainable Womenswear

Fashion is a form of self-expression and the clothes you wear say a lot about you.Of course, the look and feel is important. But, arguably, even more so is what the brand you are wearing stands for.For many brands, cotton is linked to the oppression and reported forced labour of the Uighur people in China. Similarly, it's been found that Uighur Muslims have been sent to work in a Chinese factory that supplies Nike, and the recent modern slavery accusations at fashion factories in the UK show that there's really never been a more important time to use our consumer...