By Josh Thompson-Persaud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthical clothing company Encircled offers ultra-soft sustainable womenswear that looks great and feels better. The brand uses high-quality, eco-conscious fabrics to ensure that its clothing is friendly for both skin and the environment. These fabrics include Modal, made from Beechwood pulp, Tencel Lyocell, made with wood pulp and yarn, Rayon, made from bamboo, and all-natural organic cotton. Encircled's sustainability practices have earned its place as a certified B corporation.

