SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Pharmacovigilance is a branch of medical science which deals with the study of the safety and efficacy of a medical device or drug. It involves the collection, detection, assessment, and prevention of side effects associated with the medical product or drug. The purpose of pharmacovigilance is to determine the side effects and adverse effects of a drug. Moreover, pharmacovigilance comprises drug discovery and development, preclinical research, clinical research, and post-marketing surveillance. Therefore, it tracks every phase of a drug cycle from preclinical development to post-market surveillance. The rising prevalence of adverse drug reaction and implementation of safety regulations by government regulatory bodies is projected to fuel market growth of the pharmacovigilance over the forecast period.