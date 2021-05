Like millions of American couples, Johnnie & Lillie Sulak of La Grange relied on letters to stay in touch during World War II. In 1941 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II, John L. “Johnnie” Sulak was the busy managing editor of The Fayette County Record in La Grange. Although the 34-year-old journalist wasn’t in line to be drafted because of his age, he volunteered to serve his country. Johnnie’s departure on Dec. 9, 1942, was painful for his wife of five years, Lillie Kallus Sulak. It also…