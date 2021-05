All eyes were on the five major English broadcast networks the last few weeks as they crafted their plans and pitched their new fall lineups to the advertisers for Upfronts. For the second year in a row, they were unable to throw the big lavish events in New York City, but they were still able to provide the necessary information and pitch their best. The networks played it safe for the most part, picking up fewer new series and choosing to hold on to existing ones to keep those viewers watching their airwaves rather than the gamble of something newer and not connecting as well.