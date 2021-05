The Ellinger Chamber of Commerce is busy getting ready for its 84th Annual Tomato Festival scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at the Ellinger Communtiy Center. There will be a drive thru Chamber fried chicken and sausage meal with all the trimmings. Plates may be picked up starting at 10:30 a.m. for $12.00 per plate. A Bar-B-Que Cook Off has also been scheduled. On Friday, May 28, there will be a Chef…