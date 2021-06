Well, no one told us...we'd have to wait quite this long for the Friends reunion. But after over a year since an official television event was announced to be on the cards - and that pesky pandemic got in the way - the cast of the much-loved sitcom finally got together last month to film a special one-off episode. Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey will be back squeezed onto that couch in this HBO Max exclusive - and we now know when. Keep reading to find out where to watch Friends: The Reunion online where you are.