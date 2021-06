VFW Post 2208 will host the Memorial Day activities at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly on Monday, May 31. The wreath ceremony will be held at the harbor north of the building at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Day ceremony in the upstairs hall at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, all are invited for lunch in the lower-level bar area.