'Blue Miracle' Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

By Guy Lodge
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood’s underdog-drama playbook, and just about pulls it off.

