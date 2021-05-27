Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has thrombosis in leg

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has been forced to take a break from coaching due to thrombosis in his leg. Klose's last day as assistant coach at Bayern Munich was Saturday. He tells Kicker magazine that he will not be taking up any other coaching opportunities anytime soon. Klose says "the doctors were very clear that the situation should not be trifled with. For the immediate future they prescribed almost total rest. I can’t take any hits, can’t jog, can’t swim – and above all, can’t play football.” The 42-year-old Klose had been linked with the coaching position at second division Fortuna Düsseldorf.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miroslav Klose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrombosis#Bayern Munich#Football#Munich#Ap#Striker Miroslav#Assistant Coach#Kicker Magazine#Coaching#Hits#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerjack1065.com

Soccer-Former Bayern Munich coach Flick takes over Germany to 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) – Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a three-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said. He will succeed current coach Joachim Loew, with whom he won the World Cup as an...
UEFAlincolnshireworld.com

Former Boston United striker joins England coaching staff ahead of UEFA EURO 2020

Former Boston United striker Graeme Jones has joined England's coaching set-up ahead of UEFA EURO 2020. Jones, who scored seven times in 38 appearances between 2003 and 2004, has plenty of international experience as Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium. Jones is currently a first team coach at Newcastle United and...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo linked with move after efforts in play-off first leg

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo provided an assist for Toulouse last night, but couldn’t help them avoid defeat to Nantes. Bayo set up Machado for an 18th minute screamer, but Les Violets couldn’t prevent Nantes from taking an away lead into the Ligue 1 play-off second leg [L’Equipe]. It ended a 15-game unbeaten streak at home for Toulouse, with Blas and Mouani doing the damage for the Ligue 1 side.
SoccerYardbarker

Former Italian Striker Maccarone Details Why Luis Alberto Would Flourish Under Sarri

Former Italian striker Massimo Maccarone analyzed why Luis Alberto is one player that is capable of finding success under potential new Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri. Lazio remains in the rumor mill with Sarri as the club continues to search for a Simone Inzaghi replacement. Talks are ongoing between the two sides and a deal could be on the horizon soon.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Former Celtic youth prospect quits assistant job in Germany after helping to seal promotion

Former Celtic youth player Mark Fotheringham has enjoyed an unorthodox career path. After coming through the Bhoys’ Academy, the Scottish midfielder seemed destined to be an SPFL mainstay. However, since moving from Dundee to Freiburg in 2005, Fotheringham has explored four other nations as a player. Subsequently, his footballing education led him to a coaching career, which has mainly been in Germany, as an assistant to Tomas Oral.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Cole urges Chelsea to move for former striker Romelu Lukaku in quest to 'win titles'... but insists Thomas Tuchel should continue to show 'perseverance' with misfiring Timo Werner

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged the Blues to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on a Stamford Bridge return for the Belgian as Thomas Tuchel seeks to kick-start his attack. Sportsmail revealed that the Blues are open to offers for out-of-favour striker Tammy...
Soccernordot.app

Hummels returns to Germany team training from knee problems

Defender Mats Hummels returned to Germany team training on Saturday after missing the previous day's session with knee problems. Borussia Dortmund's Hummels trained at the Austrian cap in Seefeld with a taped knee, and RB Leipzig full-back Lukas Klostermann also trained again after complaining about knee joint problems. Midfielder Leon...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Champions League: Edouard Mendy gets heroic welcome Teranga camp

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy received a hero’s welcome as he arrived for international duty with the Senegal national team, after playing the steady hand that helped the Blues win the Champions League. Mendy became the first African goalkeeper to ever keep a clean sheet in a Champions League final in...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich reach an impasse in contract talks with Kingsley Coman

After failing to reach an agreement with David Alaba last season, Bayern Munich is going to face tough rounds of negotiations with Kingsley Coman. The French winger has appointed Pini Zahavi for negotiations, so Rekordmeister was going to a tricky situation. Zahavi was also leading the negotiations for Alaba last season.
SoccerFOX Sports

Bayern Munich wins women's Bundesliga, ends Wolfburg's reign

MUNICH (AP) — Germany midfielder Linda Dallmann scored twice to help Bayern Munich clinch the women’s Bundesliga title with a 4-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. An own-goal from Laura Störzel and a last-minute goal from Lea Schüller — set up by Simone Laudehr in her final game before retirement — ensured Bayern finished the season with 61 points. That's two more than Wolfsburg, whose 8-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen couldn’t prevent the end of its four-year reign as German champion.