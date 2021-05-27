Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has thrombosis in leg

MUNICH (AP) — Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has been forced to take a break from coaching due to thrombosis in his leg. Klose's last day as assistant coach at Bayern Munich was Saturday. He tells Kicker magazine that he will not be taking up any other coaching opportunities anytime soon. Klose says "the doctors were very clear that the situation should not be trifled with. For the immediate future they prescribed almost total rest. I can’t take any hits, can’t jog, can’t swim – and above all, can’t play football.” The 42-year-old Klose had been linked with the coaching position at second division Fortuna Düsseldorf.