Flashback: The Rembrandts Play 'I'll Be There for You' on Letterman in 1995

In 2004, Friends ended, but did it, though? For the people who loved it, the series may have stopped producing episodes, but it never really ended. The 17 intervening years since the series finale gave the world time to process the show in its entirety, and it seems that’s done by watching it with no change in enthusiasm for two decades. Nearly 20 years after the last episode and you probably know someone who’d call it their favorite show. You probably know someone else who remembers all the words to the theme song and is at any given moment right about to clap 4 times and pose in a fountain. Watching the Friends reunion, there’s a pretty hefty emotional payoff to seeing the cast in the same room again, but there is also a lot that goes unstated, possibly to the reunion’s detriment.