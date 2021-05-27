5 Bucks: McAddo's Role; New No. 9, QB2 & More

Mike McCarthy and Co. should breathe a sigh of relief after watching No.4 return to action at the beginning of OTAs. Despite Prescott sitting out 11-on-11 drills to avoid inadvertent contact, the sight of the veteran throwing passes all over the yard should inspire the Cowboys and their coaches to dream big in 2021. The sixth-year pro has joined the ranks of the elite as a passer and playmaker after back-to-back seasons with gaudy production and high efficiency. Most important, Prescott has evolved from game manager to playmaker as a premier QB1 in a quarterback-driven league.