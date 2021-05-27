5 Bucks: McAddo's Role; New No. 9, QB2 & More

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMike McCarthy and Co. should breathe a sigh of relief after watching No.4 return to action at the beginning of OTAs. Despite Prescott sitting out 11-on-11 drills to avoid inadvertent contact, the sight of the veteran throwing passes all over the yard should inspire the Cowboys and their coaches to dream big in 2021. The sixth-year pro has joined the ranks of the elite as a passer and playmaker after back-to-back seasons with gaudy production and high efficiency. Most important, Prescott has evolved from game manager to playmaker as a premier QB1 in a quarterback-driven league.

NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Record Prediction: How Will The Dallas Cowboys Fare in 2021?

Cowboys Record: 9-8 The NFL is ‘a 500 league,’ as we say so often. The Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of mediocrity. If they go 9-8, they will likely run away with the NFC East. That is within the Dallas capabilities and now, coach Mike McCarthy - who as Troy Aikman told me last year deserved a "mulligan,'' does not deserve two.
NFLYardbarker

Dak Prescott expected to be cleared by training camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is mere months removed from suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during a game against the New York Giants last October. Prescott has done extremely well in his rehab and could very well be on the field for the Cowboys’ organized...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Top 7 moves in the 2021 offseason

It’s been a tough couple of decades for the Dallas Cowboys and their faithful fans. This franchise dominated in the early 1990s with three Super Bowl victories, but since Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys are 4-10 in postseason play with only two playoff wins in the last 10 years. The...
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Competition For Jobs? Pro Bowl TE?

I do realize rookie camps have already happened, but what Cowboys might be looking over their shoulder or concerned about losing a job? Do we have any players on the present roster that might get cut or released due to salary? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX. David: The front...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

DB Notes: Hughes, Surtain, Bears, Cowboys

The Vikings punted on Mike Hughes‘ contract year, sending the former first-round cornerback to the Chiefs in a pick-swap trade involving late-round selections. They felt comfortable doing so because of their additions at the position this offseason. “Mike is a terrific kid; he’s been injured an awful lot,” Mike Zimmer...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys lost Aldon Smith and his five 2020 sacks in free agency. Randy Gregory looks likely to step into that void, but there's no denying Chauncey Golston has an opportunity at playing plenty of snaps in 2021. Then again, the Cowboys also lost the veteran leadership...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Jerry Jones Says “Systems Are On Go” for Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys held their 2021 rookie mini-camp this weekend. This is the first opportunity for draftees to showcase their talent as they begin the rigorous journey that comes with being an NFL player. Another huge part of the Cowboy’s preparation for the new season is approaching, training camp. After...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Cowboys take advantage of forgiving 2021 schedule?

With the release of the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 regular-season schedule last week, fans got a road map of possible redemption for America’s Team this year. That after posting a disappointing 6-10 record last season in a very winnable NFC East division. In fact, the Washington Football Team was able to...
NFLflurrysports.org

Dallas Cowboys News | Dak Prescott Injury Update, Number Changes and More

It’s been quite an eventful week for Dallas Cowboys news, meaning we have a lot to talk about in our Cowboys weekly update. There’s news ranging from a healthy Dak Prescott spotting OTAs, injury updates on Cowboys key o-line players, a major jersey number change and a rumor about a possible landing spot in Dallas for Julio Jones.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texas football-ex Garrett Gilbert wants to be No. 2 QB with Cowboys

One of the more notable former Texas football quarterbacks (not always in a good way) of the late 2000s and early 2010s is the former five-star recruit and current Dallas Cowboy Garrett Gilbert. During his college career, Gilbert wound up splitting time between Texas and the SMU Mustangs. After things...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Predicts Cowboys Star Could Be Cut

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make at the linebacker position moving forward. Dallas drafted former Penn State Nittany Lions star pass rusher Micah Parsons in the first round of the NFL Draft. Parsons is expected to play linebacker for the Cowboys, providing some needed depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Dak Prescott 'looks the same to me'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned to organized team activities Monday and said earlier this week he was "pretty much full-go" during what are essentially throwing camps for the signal-caller coming off a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered in October. It's still early...
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...