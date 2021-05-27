Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

wcn247.com
 2021-05-27

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, got some timely goals and are now headed to the second round of the playoffs. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders rallied to beat Pittsburgh 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night, setting up a matchup with Boston in the next round. After winning one postseason series in a 25-year stretch — in 2016 — the Islanders have advanced past the first round for the third straight year under coach Barry Trotz.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniondale#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Defending champion Lightning will meet Canadiens for Stanley Cup after Game 7 shutout

Pack your sunscreen and place your order for your favourite smoked meat sandwich. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will compete for the 2021 Stanley Cup. The defending Cup champion Lightning will get a chance to hoist the mug again thanks to a fine effort against the New York Islanders on Friday night, winning 1-0 in Game 7 of the semifinal.
NHL920espnnewjersey.com

Islanders Shut Down Tampa Bay in Game 1

The Islanders and the Lightning haven’t faced each other since the final buzzer went off in Game 6 of the same series last September. COVID 19 protocols kept the Islanders from exacting any type of revenge on Tampa Bay...until this afternoon. Barry Trotz and Jon Cooper knew there would be...
NHLMelfort Journal

Islanders shut down Lightning to draw first blood in semifinal series

Coach Barry Trotz thought last season’s semifinal start between his Islanders and eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay wasn’t really “a fair fight”. New York was missing a couple of key injured players — defenceman Adma Pelech and checking forward Casey Cizikas — and lacked some little advantages, such as playing at the noisy old Coliseum instead of travelling between the two Canadian bubbles.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lightning: 'No update' on Nikita Kucherov, Game 7 status unclear

Lightning coach Jon Cooper shared no details on the status of injured Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov, leaving his status uncertain for Game 7 against the New York Islanders. "No update," Cooper said Thursday. Kucherov, the team's leading postseason scorer, exited Game 6 after 46 seconds of ice time...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Islanders stay alive with Game 6 OT win, force Game 7 vs. Lightning

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders extended their third round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, mounting a comeback in Game 6 to defeat the Lightning 3-2 in overtime. The Islanders started much, much better than in Game 5. Despite not generating a ton...
NHLtelecomasia.net

Tampa Bay vs Islanders: Even without Kucherov, the Lightning will score

The Stanley Cup semi-final series between Tampa and the New York Islanders finally reached Game 7. The decisive meeting will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. Will the Lightning manage to claim their second straight Stanley Cup victory, or will Barry Trotz’s unstoppable Islanders stop the reigning champions? We’ll pick a few bets on this crucial match-up at once.
NHLNHL

Lightning shut out Islanders in Game 7, advance to Stanley Cup Final

Semis, Gm7: Yanni Gourde collects a pass from Anthony Cirelli and beats Semyon Varlamov for a shorthanded goal, opening the scoring in the 2nd. It was Vasilevskiy's second shutout in three games and helped the Lightning return to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season, where the defending champions will face the Montreal Canadiens. Game 1 is at Tampa Bay on Monday.
NHLSportsGrid

Islanders vs. Lightning Game 7 Outlook

The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting the New York Islanders for a decisive game number seven to determine who will advance to the Stanley Cup final this year. New York can be the second underdog team to punch their ticket to the Cup after the Montreal Canadiens completed the upset over Vegas on Thursday night.
NHLThe Spread

Islanders vs. Lightning Game 7, 6/25/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Islanders forced a Game 7 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Lightning but will New York pull off another upset on Friday night in Tampa? The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. Game Snapshot. 031 New York Islanders (+150) at 032 Tampa Bay Lightning (-169);...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Have 3 Good Options if Kucherov Is Out for Game 7

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning were defeated by the New York Islanders by a score of 3-2 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal. Scott Mayfield scored a goal midway through the third period to complete the Islanders’ comeback and force overtime. Just over a minute into the extra frame, Anthony Beauvillier scored to send the series back to Tampa for an elimination Game 7.
NHLWest Hawaii Today

Vasilevskiy shines again, Lightning blank Islanders 1-0 to advance

TAMPA, Fla.— Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gaurde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series on Friday night. The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Offseason Checklist: Pittsburgh Penguins

The offseason has arrived for all but a few teams. It’s now time to examine what those clubs need to accomplish over the coming months. It’s going to be a busy summer. What is on deck for the Pittsburgh Penguins?. The Pittsburgh Penguins finished first in what was arguably the...
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Lightning don’t need Nikita Kucherov to eliminate the Islanders in Game 7

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to avoid a collapse in their semifinals series against the New York Islanders. The Bolts entered the series as the favorites in the matchup and even took 2-1 and 3-2 leads after three and five games. respectively. They had a chance to take out Barry Trotz’s pesky Islanders squad Wednesday night on the road and looked as though they were going to do that when they held a 2-0 lead at one point in the second period of Game 6. Then three unanswered Isles goals later and the series is now headed to a Game 7 — with or without the Lightning’s best player Nikita Kucherov.
NHLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Celebrate Another Trip To The Stanley Cup Finals

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 25: Players and staff of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Prince of Wales Trophy after their 1-0 win against the New York Islanders in Game Seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Amalie Arena on June 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Dave Hakstol could screw Philadelphia in the expansion draft

Thursday afternoon was a doozie for fans of the Philadelphia Flyers. As news broke that Seattle had named their first ever head coach, nobody saw what came next. Former bench boss for the Flyers, Dave Hakstol, had been named head coach of the Seattle Kraken. Dave Hakstol and his new...
Hockeychatsports.com

Stingrays Advance to Second Round

The South Carolina Stingrays upset the ECHL regular season champion Florida Everblades in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Monday with a 3-2 win in Game 5. They’ll face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the second round. The Stingrays opened the scoring in the first period thanks...
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ Lamoriello Deserving of 2nd Straight GM of the Year

It took a bit of time for general manager Lou Lamoriello to make a move after his trade for Matt Martin right after being named general manager in 2019, but since then, he has been one the best in the entire NHL. Lamoriello was awarded the Jim Gregory General Manager Award in 2020 as he led the Islanders to the first of two consecutive Conference Finals. He was named a finalist again in 2021 as he is up against Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Let’s take a look at why he is once again a front runner for the award.