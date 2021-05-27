Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to avoid a collapse in their semifinals series against the New York Islanders. The Bolts entered the series as the favorites in the matchup and even took 2-1 and 3-2 leads after three and five games. respectively. They had a chance to take out Barry Trotz’s pesky Islanders squad Wednesday night on the road and looked as though they were going to do that when they held a 2-0 lead at one point in the second period of Game 6. Then three unanswered Isles goals later and the series is now headed to a Game 7 — with or without the Lightning’s best player Nikita Kucherov.