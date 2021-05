Once you get beyond New York City, New York State is filled with incredible nature parks and preserves just begging to be explored. In fact, there are more than 1,200 miles of multi-use trails in New York State just waiting to be hiked along, including the recently opened 400-mile Empire State Trail that traverses the entire state. The state has hiking trails for every ability and accessibility, ranging from steep mountain treks to flat trails through forests and wetlands. Several hikes also pass by picturesque ruins or have fire towers you can climb for panoramic views. From the Adirondacks to the Catskills to the Finger Lakes to Long Island, here are the best hiking trails across New York State.