Levels of antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people that are able to recognize and fight the new SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant first discovered in India (B.1.617.2) are on average lower than those against previously circulating variants in the UK, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, published on June 3, 2021, as a Research Letter in The Lancet.