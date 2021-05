India's government Thursday accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, escalating a battle between authorities and social media giants over new IT rules. The US company accused police of "intimidation" after they visited its offices in the capital New Delhi to serve a notice over an inquiry into a "manipulated media" label it placed on a tweet by the ruling party's spokesman. Twitter also slammed new regulations that its peers and digital rights activists say will threaten privacy guarantees. The government -- which says they are needed to investigate offences relating to the country's sovereignty, national security as well as sexually explicit material -- hit back and accused Twitter of seeking to "undermine India's legal system".