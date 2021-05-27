Cancel
Lifestyle

Time still left to register your kids for fun in-person Summer Camps

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you still trying to figure out your child’s summer plans? Don’t fret: We’ve got you covered. Check out the City’s 2021 Summer Camp Brochure – featuring a cornucopia of fun in-person camps to keep your kids entertained, engaged and having fun. Registration is underway for an array of sports,...

Lincolnshire, IL
Daily Herald

Library's 'Summer Camp' gets kids reading

Starting June 1, Lincolnshire-based Vernon Area Public Library will host a nine-week reading and activities series called "Summer Camp." Public libraries across the nation have hosted summer reading programs since the late 1800s. They began as a way to keep city children busy when school was out. They continue today because they're a great way for people of all ages to grow and learn during the summer months, when schedules are usually a little more relaxed.
Pizzamacaronikid.com

Color Me Mine Covina's Summer Fun Camp and Kids Night Out Event

Sign up for our fun-filled 5 day camp at our studio in Downtown Covina. Your child will be creating at least 1 project per day!. There will be more activities than just painting ceramics. All projects will be led by an instructor. Great way to learn new techniques, make new friends, and create artwork while having fun!
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

Register Your Child for Camp Invention!

Thanks to the National Inventors Hall of Fame for providing the photos in this post. In today's post, I'm excited to tell you about Camp Invention! This trendy camp is perfect for curious children who learn through hands-on experience. The camps are for grades K-6 and help children to become innovative thinkers. I'm a big fan after my son attended a Camp Invention. Let me share more details.
Copperas Cove, TX

CCISD keeps kids learning through summer camps

Tic tac toe boards, stained glass vases, sewing with plastic canvas, thumb-print drawings, making play-dough, rolling paper flowers, creating origami, and building airplanes are just a few of the activities students will do through free camps the Copperas Cove Independent School District is providing to keep them learning and engaged over the summer.
Hobbies
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Send Your Kids on an Adventure This Summer at Kayak Camp

Change up the usual summer camp routine with kayak camp in the Hudson Valley. I went to regular summer camp as a kid and I hated it. It was in my village and super close to home, which I'm sure my parents loved. But the thought of making lanyards and playing Mancala every day for my entire summer made me miserable. Don't get me wrong, the town ran a lovely and affordable camp. But from a kid's perspective, it just sucked.
Kidswnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Kids on the Block Summer Camp

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Lexi Schweinert speaks with Amanda Guerra from Kids on the Block via zoom about their upcoming Summer Camp. For more info, click here. You can also email Amanda@kykob.org or call their office at (270) 842 -2259.
KidsFirst Coast News

Making reading fun for kids this summer!

Ainsley Arment takes us on an adventure with 3 classics including Heidi, The Hobbit and Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry. She brings these stories alive with neighborhood activities, food ideas and even outdoor picnic themes.
Animalsnorthcoastcitizen.com

Junior Naturalists Summer Camp: Two weeks of fun

Wildlife Center of the North Coast is excited to announce their third annual summer camp for kids. The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is welcoming students entering third through sixth grade who want to learn about animals and discover the outdoors, to join them at their facility for Jr. Naturalists Summer Camp. The facility, set on 105 acres, provides an eco-rich landscape for campers to explore. During the week, campers will visit wetlands, forests, and other habitats at the center, and then learn about the animals and plants that call these ecosystems home. Campers will have the opportunity to design and create models of animal adaptations, write and draw about living things native to the Pacific Northwest, and play games to find out more about local species.
Tampa, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Summer Camp Critter Fun

TAMPA, Fla.- Would your kiddos like to connect and be one with nature? This camp is a great option and will be so much fun!. The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is all about environmental immersion. Cool and native plants. Butterflies fluttering around. Bees pollinating flowers. How does that sound? Pretty cool right? You should see the kids’ reactions. Their wide-eyed expressions and reactions are priceless. Wow, lasting memories are being made for sure!
Kittitas County, WA

KEEN on summer: Camp lets kids enjoy the outdoors

When was the last time you splashed in a creek? How often do you climb a tree? Do you turn over rocks and logs, curious about who lives under there? When was the last time you felt amazed, in wonder at our natural world? Your answer, like most adults, is probably, “Not since I was a kid.”
Lifestyle

It’s Not too Late to Register Students to Participate in Bright Lights Summer Camps

It’s Not too Late to Register Students to Participate in Bright Lights Summer Camps. It’s not too late to register your students for 2021 Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventure Camps (brightlights.org/assistants) half-day and full-day camps. In fact, they accept registrations until the week before each camp begins! Bright Lights Summer Camps gives youth the opportunity to focus on their talents, strengths, and interests in camps that will make the most of their out-of-school time. It’s an ideal way for K-8 students to maximize the fun of summer vacation while reassuring parents that their children are avoiding “the summer slide” learning loss. If your student is too old for a Bright Lights Camp, they can gain some resume-worthy experience and fun volunteer hours by applying to be a camp assistant. These valuable volunteers provide support to teachers in each of Bright Lights’ 90+ camps, enriching the experience for everyone involved.
Oxford, PA

14 Great Summer Camps For Kids Near Kennett

Looking for great summer camps and activities for kids near Kennett Square and Oxford, PA? We've got a lineup of some great local camps - some old favorites and some new camps and programs in and around the Southern Chester County area and beyond. There are summer camps with themes like theater, photography, cooking, baking, music, ninja warrior, and more!
Recipes

7 Weeks of DIY Summer Camp Fun at Home!

7 Weeks of DIY Summer Camp! Bring the excitement of summer camp to your own home and neighborhood with our specially curated family-friendly itinerary of themed activities. We've created budget-friendly weekly sample schedules to help you brainstorm summer camp ideas to keep your kids busy, happy and learning! Each week's activities include themed recipes, at-home activities, crafts, free printables, field trips (virtual and in-person!) plus so much more!
Kids
Mix 93.1

Why Your Kids May Have to Wear Masks At Summer Camp

Just when you thought restrictions were lifting and the COVID situation was dramatically improving, some summer camps are adding heavy restrictions that will make it feel like 2020 all over again. And there's a reason behind it. Because vaccinations haven't been approved for kids under the age of 12, some...
Home & Garden

How To 5 x Your Summer Fun

I got a chance to review the BMW X 5 last week and I fell in love! If you’re all about comfort, style and luxury in a vehicle, then this SUV is one car that you must check out! Its equipped with the state of the art features and did you know that it was the first luxury vehicle to hit the market? What I fell in love with right away was the cabin design and the all-white leather seats, yes! I’m definitely one of those that look for interior design and technical features and this car passed the test! Inside are my five things that I loved about the BMW X5 but visit their website to see all this cutie has to offer, thanks to BMW for sending this car my way!
Washington County, AR

Summer Fun Just Begun: Camps, classes entertain Washington County kids

There's no mistaking that kids who have navigated a year of pandemic protocols deserve a fun, relaxing summer. Luckily, a plethora of Northwest Arkansas area organizations are offering a wide variety of summer camps and workshops to fit every age group and interest area. Most organizations have some kind of covid-19 precautions in place; be sure to call for more details. And check with your local libraries, many of which will have special summer offerings.
Pets

DIY Summer Camp: Find Your Family Fun® with The Animal Kingdom

Bring the excitement of summer camp to your own home with our specially curated family-friendly itinerary of themed activities. We've created a sample schedule to help you brainstorm ideas that will work best for your family. This week, find your family fun® with the ANIMAL KINGDOM. Lion Pancakes. Ingredients: pancake...