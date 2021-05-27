Time still left to register your kids for fun in-person Summer Camps

Wildlife Center of the North Coast is excited to announce their third annual summer camp for kids. The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is welcoming students entering third through sixth grade who want to learn about animals and discover the outdoors, to join them at their facility for Jr. Naturalists Summer Camp. The facility, set on 105 acres, provides an eco-rich landscape for campers to explore. During the week, campers will visit wetlands, forests, and other habitats at the center, and then learn about the animals and plants that call these ecosystems home. Campers will have the opportunity to design and create models of animal adaptations, write and draw about living things native to the Pacific Northwest, and play games to find out more about local species.