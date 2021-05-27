Time still left to register your kids for fun in-person Summer Camps

I got a chance to review the BMW X 5 last week and I fell in love! If you’re all about comfort, style and luxury in a vehicle, then this SUV is one car that you must check out! Its equipped with the state of the art features and did you know that it was the first luxury vehicle to hit the market? What I fell in love with right away was the cabin design and the all-white leather seats, yes! I’m definitely one of those that look for interior design and technical features and this car passed the test! Inside are my five things that I loved about the BMW X5 but visit their website to see all this cutie has to offer, thanks to BMW for sending this car my way!