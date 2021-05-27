newsbreak-logo
Here's Kyle Richards' Response to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Jab

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kyle Richards Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Remark. Kyle Richards can't believe her ears when it comes to gossip about her nose. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had an epic response to former co-star (and ex-BFF) Lisa Vanderpump's jab about her nose job from November 2020. To catch fans up on the ongoing drama: The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host previously clapped back at Kyle's allegation that Lisa sent her dinner bill to Kyle and a producer. Lisa clarified what really happened on the May 25 episode of E! News' Daily Pop to co-host Lilliana Vazquez.

E! News

E! News

