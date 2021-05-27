Here's Kyle Richards' Response to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Jab

Put on your diamonds and pour the rosé — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are headed back to our TV screens very soon. Season 11 will be without Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. Sutton Stracke finally got a diamond, and is the one who we will see go all-in on Erika Jayne about her shady divorce and husband’s legal problems. Kyle Richards will be joined by her sister. No, unfortunately not Kim Richards — Kathy Hilton will be the newest friend-of. And the newest housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff, will be thrown into the mix. It’s gearing up to be a big season after last year’s flop. Or as I like to call it, Brandi Glanville’s final nail in the Bravo coffin.