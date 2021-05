It’s no surprise that Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean was such a knockout, especially after Captain Sandy Yawn’s controversial firing of longtime chief stew Hannah Ferrier. While Sandy has doubled down on her decision, saying drugs of any kind are not allowed on the ship, it raised a lot of eyebrows on whether Sandy was really worried about her captain’s license or just wanted Hannah off the boat and show. Let’s not forget that Hannah had prescription Valium, which she claims to have never even taken, and a CBD pen, which is legal in Spain. But major snake Malia White couldn’t help but kiss Sandy’s ass and report Hannah (which she wouldn’t even fess up to) once she started having arguments with her cabin mate.