You Need to See the Dolce & Gabbana Dress Natalia Bryant Wore to Her Second Prom
Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram on May 27 to share footage of herself sporting her second prom dress of the season. In the video, which she captioned "promx2," the high school senior rocked her dress of choice: a floral, mid-length Dolce & Gabbana gown with black straps. She paired the stylish outfit with a red lip and sleek, straight hair.