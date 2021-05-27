You Need to See the Dolce & Gabbana Dress Natalia Bryant Wore to Her Second Prom

Kobe Bryant – Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee. Yesterday, the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony took place, which was headlined by a star-studded trio of NBA greats such as Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant. It was a long-awaited event for the basketball world that was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, but the ceremony itself was one not to be missed, especially to those who wanted to honor Byrant’s career and contributions to the sport.