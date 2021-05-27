newsbreak-logo
Maryland announces times and TV for several games; Military Bowl set for Dec. 27 | COLLEGE FOOTBALL

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Maryland Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, (3) ran for a first down in the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Capital One Field. The big run set up a Maryland Terps touchdown. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

Select game times and television designations for the 2021 Maryland football season were announced by ESPN, Big Ten Network and FOX on Thursday afternoon.

The Terps will open their 2021 campaign against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 4. The game will kick at 3:30 p.m. and air on ESPN. It’ll mark the 53rd all-time meeting between the teams with the first game dating back to 1919.

Maryland will play its first of three announced prime-time games the following week on Sept. 11 when the Terps welcome local foe Howard to Capital One Field for a contest that will be televised on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 17, Maryland will play its first of two Friday night games as the Terps open Big Ten play at Illinois in a game that will kick at 9 p.m. and can be seen on FS1. Maryland will host Iowa for its other Friday night game on Oct. 1, a game that will air on FS1 at 8 p.m.

The Terps road game at Ohio State on Oct. 9 will be a noon kick with television designation to be released at a later date.

Maryland will host Indiana for its annual homecoming game on Oct. 30. The Big Ten East battle is set for a Noon kick with television details to be released at a later date.

2021 Maryland Football Select Game Times & TV Information

Saturday, Sept. 4: West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 11: Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Friday, Sept. 17: Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m., FS1

Friday, Oct. 1: Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Maryland at Ohio State, Noon, TV TBD

Saturday, Oct. 30: Indiana at Maryland, Noon, TV TBD (Homecoming)

* Time and television network designation for the remainder of Maryland’s 2021 schedule will be released in the weeks leading up to each game.

Military Bowl

The 2021 Military Bowl will be played on Monday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The National Capital Region’s postseason college football bowl game continues to match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

