newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XYXH_0aDiOy5M00

HAVANA (Reuters) - One of Cuba’s top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament.

“His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation,” Cuba’s baseball federation said in a statement.

The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba’s most promising young baseball talents. He played for the Elefantes de Cienfuegos team in Cuba.

Prieto joins a long list of athletes who have left Communist-run Cuba, where they are heralded as heroes but their compensation is a fraction of U.S. professional salaries.

Cuba, which has won three gold medals in baseball, is among eight teams competing for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics in the Florida tournament. The national teams of the United States, Cuba, Venezuela, Canada and other countries will play in the qualifying event from Monday to June 5 in West Palm Beach and St. Lucie County.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Baseball Players#Professional Baseball#Venezuela#Elefantes De Cienfuegos#Communist Run Cuba#Miami#Havana#National Team#Athletes#United States#Canada#Gold Medals#Repudiation#West Palm Beach#Tokyo#Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
MLB
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBWenatchee World

Baseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations

HAVANA — Members of Cuba’s baseball team told Reuters on Wednesday the U.S. embassy in Havana had started processing their applications for visas to attend the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida despite its restrictions on consular services, in a triumph of baseball diplomacy. The U.S. embassy in Havana suspended...
Americasworldatlas.com

Time Zones In North America

North America is a vast continent comprising Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. It also includes Greenland, the world’s largest island and Danish territory. As such, North America observes 11 time zones between UTC-10 to UTC. The Caribbean region and Central America use two time zones while Canada uses six, Mexico four, and the US nine (seven time zones if considering American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana which are not part North American continent). Daylight Saving Time is used in most places except Central America, where it is not used at all.
Sportsawanireview.com

Baseball. A Cuban soldier abandoned his delegation when he arrived in the United States. Sports

Caesar Prieto, considered one of the best players in the sport of Cuban baseball, left his country’s delegation on Wednesday just hours after arriving in the United States, where the team is aiming for Olympic qualification. “Athlete Caesar Prieto Echeverria has left our delegation to take part in the pre – Olympic Games in Florida, USA.”, The Cuban Baseball Federation, said in a statement issued by JIT, the press organization of the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder).
Politicsvilaweb.cat

Madrid keeps name of street honouring pro-nazi Spanish division who fought in Russia

Madrid’s Superior Court of Justice (TSJM) has agreed to maintain the name of the street “Caídos de la División Azul” (Fallen of the Blue Division), located in the district of Chamartín of Spain’s capital, honouring soldiers who fought in Russia with the nazis. Under the mandate of former progressive mayor Manuela Carmena, the Madrid City Council proceeded to change the name of several streets in Madrid, considering that they violated the Law of Historical Memory. This regulation prohibits the symbolism or exaltation of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. The court argues that the name of the street may be an exaltation of nazism, but not Francoism.
SciencePosted by
Reuters

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

Spanish researchers set out on Wednesday to settle the dispute over the true origins of Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades claimed the explorer hailed from Portugal or Spain, rather than Italy, as most scholars agree. "There is no doubt on our part (about his Italian origin),...
Florida StateNew York Post

The sixth borough: Florida state records quantify defections from NY

Florida might as well be known as the sixth borough. New data from the Sunshine State’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles offers the latest glimpse of just how many New Yorkers fled south during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 33,565 New Yorkers exchanged their NY drivers licenses for...
MLBESPN

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4

HBP--Duplantier (Sosa), Martínez (C.Smith). WP--Gallegos. Umpires--Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Laz Diaz. T--3:28. A--8,951 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Politicsworldcrunch.com

Raul Castro's Exit, Biden's Arrival And The Future Of Venezuela

Power and authority are not necessarily synonymous. Force is not authority, and can even indicate weakness. The philosopher Max Weber observed that dominance is only legitimate when people recognize and accept authority. In some democracies, rulers have compensated the fading of legitimacy with higher doses of authoritarianism. The pandemic has exacerbated this distortion.
MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

Latin America and Caribbean surpass million Covid-19 deaths

More than one million people have died of Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP count based on official figures as of Friday at 2105 GMT. The region has also recorded more than 31.5 million infections. More than 90 percent of deaths have been registered in five countries that account for 70 percent of the region's population: Brazil (446,309 dead), Mexico (221,080), Colombia (83,233), Argentina (73,391) and Peru (67,253). "The lives of a million people have been cut short because of Covid-19. This is a tragic milestone for all of the region's inhabitants," said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Animalsinsightcrime.org

Donkey Skin Trafficking on Colombia’s Northern Coast

When hundreds of skinned donkeys appeared on Colombia’s northern coast without explanation, locals – and later authorities – started asking questions. The answer, as it was in many of these wildlife cases, was China. But the case also revealed the area was ready-made for this type of trafficking. The outrage...
Politicsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador’s New President Faces Uphill Challenge

Guillermo Lasso has been sworn in as Ecuador’s president. The 65-year-old conservative former banker defeated left-wing rival Andrés Arauz in a closely fought run-off election on 11 April. He has taken up office amid one of the worst economic crises ever to confront the Andean nation, which is still grappling...
MLBthechronicle-online.com

Axford hopes to help Canada qualify for Olympics

John Axford will be hoping to add Olympian to his baseball resume. The Port Dover native and former Major League Baseball pitcher was named by Baseball Canada to its 25-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball America qualifier scheduled from May 31 to June 5 in Florida.
UEFAchatsports.com

USA vs. Switzerland, 2021 friendly: Scouting Switzerland

The United States Men’s National Team heads to Europe for a friendly against one of the better squads in UEFA. Gregg Berhalter’s side will take on Switzerland at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen before returning stateside for the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four. This is the first of four matches over the next month, scheduled with the intent of “simulating a cadence” oof the upcoming World Cup qualifying.
Immigrationpdjnews.com

Ship carrying 937 Jewish refugees, fleeing Nazi Germany, is turned away in Cuba

Ship carrying 937 Jewish refugees, fleeing Nazi Germany, is turned away in Cuba A boat carrying 937 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution is turned away from Havana, Cuba, on May 27, 1939. Only 28 immigrants are admitted into the country. After appeals to the United States and Canada for entry are denied, the rest are forced to sail back to Europe, where they’re distributed among several…
Posted by
IBTimes

2 Dead, 10 Missing As Cuban Migrant Vessel Sinks Off Florida

The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for 10 people missing off Florida after a migrant vessel with 20 Cubans capsized. Authorities reported late Thursday they had recovered two bodies near the Florida Keys and pulled eight people alive from the ocean. The Coast Guard said on Twitter that "multiple...
Presidential ElectionNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Democracy declines in Latin America

While many of us are focused on President Biden's out-of-control border crisis, a threat to our national security, democracy is declining south of the U.S.-Mexico border as communists, socialists and armed guerrilla groups challenge pro-democracy leaders in Central and South America. The Wall Street Journal's Latin America specialist, Mary Anastasia...