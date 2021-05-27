newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Utes football to allow 100% capacity; announces 2021 game times

By Jeff Tavass
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
It will be full-speed ahead for Utah football this upcoming season as the school announced full capacity crowds will return to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"We are so grateful for our passionate, loyal fans, who have stood by us and supported our department through a very challenging time," said Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. "I'm also thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who have worked so hard and maintained a high standard throughout everything, and will again be able to experience the roar of the home crowd."

BYU to bring full capacity crowds back to LaVell Edwards Stadium

The Utes announced kickoff times and broadcast information for a select number of games on the 2021 schedule.

Utah's nighttime season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Weber State will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

This season's Holy War on Sept. 11 against BYU will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, followed by a 5 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 18 at San Diego State. The Aztecs game will air on CBS Sports Network.

WATCH: Topping out beam placed on Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion

Utah's game at Stanford will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, with a 5 p.m. MT start time on FS1.

Games against USC on Oct. 9 and Colorado on Nov. 26 will be televised by either FOX or FS1.

News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
