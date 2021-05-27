HFTP Announces 2021 Paragon Award Recipients – Tanya Venegas and Sanjay Nadkarni

Of all the realms of mathematics, there are few where more people feel more at home than in the safe harbors of algebra. Since the age of eight, we have been made familiar with all of the classic moves involved in Solving For X, how a(b+c) = ab + ac, how if a = c then a-c = 0, and a fleet of other manipulations besides that have become so second nature to us that we rarely stop and think about just What we are doing. What sort of a thing is it we are engaging in when we employ the laws of algebra, and might the moves that we have gotten used to be nothing more than very restricted cases of a much bigger world?