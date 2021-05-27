newsbreak-logo
Travel

AAA encourages car inspections ahead of Memorial Day travel

By McKenna King
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, just about everybody is ready to get out and travel again. But the big question is, is your car ready for travel?

AAA is encouraging drivers to get their cars inspected before they hit the road.

“This weekend 34 million Americans are gonna be hitting the roadways, about 2 million here in Florida,” said AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

That's a more than 60% increase over last year, and as you hit the road, now is as good a time as ever to make sure your car is in its best shape.

“A lot of vehicles that have been sitting there dormant might have flat spots on their tires that need to be worked out, their brakes might be dusty,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says tires are number 1, and not only is it important to check the pressure on all your tires, including your spare, but you also need to check the tread on your tires. A good easy way to do that is to grab a quarter, flip it upside down, and if you can see the top of George Washington’s head, you’re in the danger zone.

The good news is, AAA is seeing a near 20% increase in people coming in to get their cars inspected.

They recommend checking:

  • tires
  • battery
  • brakes
  • oil
  • fluids

If you're looking to find a mechanic shop that can do these things for you, AAA has a list of approved locations near you. You can find those by clicking here .

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

