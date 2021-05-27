newsbreak-logo
Newark, NJ

Bank of America to Invest in NJ ’40 Acres and a Mule’ Fund

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey “40 Acres and a Mule” Fund (NJ FAM) announced that Bank of America has committed to provide an equity investment in its NJ FAM Fund. The fund is a $100 million private investment vehicle established in 2020 to reduce social and economic disparities resulting from systemic racism. Bank of America’s commitment would be the fund’s first private equity investment from a Fortune 500 financial institution amid strong and growing national interest in socially responsible investing.

