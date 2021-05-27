newsbreak-logo
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Assistance of the Public in Identifying the Deceased

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMILIO PEREZ CABRERA – Hispanic Male, 43 Years: Mr. Cabrera died at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX on 05/09/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-2106. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/80495)

thekatynews.com
