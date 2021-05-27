newsbreak-logo
Digital Billboard Campaign in Texas Seeks to Bring Missing Children Home

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear Channel Outdoor, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children & Texas Center for the Missing Team Up on National Missing Kids Day to Find Missing Children. , Houston’s Amber Alert Provider, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) launched a new month-long effort across Texas to generate leads in four individual missing children’s cases in Houston, San Antonio, the Dallas region and El Paso.

Houston, TX
Government
