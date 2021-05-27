Horizon Ranked NJ’s No. 1 Health Insurer in Member Satisfaction Study

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ) has received the J.D. Power Award for the highest member satisfaction ranking among Commercial Health Plans in New Jersey for 2021. This marks the fourth time in the last five years that Horizon BCBSNJ has received the highest ranking in the J.D. Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study in New Jersey. In addition to the top overall score, Horizon also ranked highest in the 2021 study in New Jersey for the key factors of cost, provider choice and customer service.