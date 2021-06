This trend has become a form of censorship that violates people’s freedom of speech. Over the last few years, it’s become commonplace for accusations of antisemitism to be thrown at anyone criticising Israel. What makes this trend bizarre is that criticising a country's actions or policies is entirely different from spreading hate about the dominant religion in a country. The UK Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, a well-known supporter of Palestine's cause for a free independent state were attacked ferociously with this most toxic of labels.