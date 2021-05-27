Boil Alert Lifted - East 6th Street

Storm Lake Water Wisdom #1 brought to you this fine Tuesday from the City of Storm Lake involves the seeding of those lush green lawns that make us all Storm Lake Proud. To get the best results in growing grass, seeding should be completed at certain times of the year. According to Iowa Statewide Urban Design and Specifications, permanent lawn seeding mixtures for residential and commercial turf should be planted between March 1st and May 31st and/or between August 10th and September 30th. These dates avoid both the coldest and warmest periods of the year which provides the best opportunity for successful germination and growth. Always follow label instructions for seedbed preparation, seed application rates, and watering.