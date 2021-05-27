Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Boil Alert Lifted - East 6th Street

stormlake.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boil Advisory has been lifted for this affected area by the most recent water interruption. We are pleased to report that the work has been completed and the bacteria samples were satisfactory (contained no bacteria). It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use. We apologize for...

www.stormlake.org
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake, IAkicdam.com

Storm Lake Police Department Releases Statistics for April

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake Police Department has released its call statistics for April for this year. The numbers show an increase in several categories compared to 2020 which Chief Chris Cole has told us in the past may have to do with the pandemic. The largest number...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Storm Lake, IAkicdam.com

Storm Lake Man Charged In Weekend Incident Involving a Firearm

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged in connection to an incident involving a firearm over the weekend. Storm Lake Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 6th Street late Saturday evening where officers say an adult female and a child were found sitting outside with another person, 41-year-old Khamlae Kongmanichanh, still inside.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Buena Vista County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Ida; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Scattered thunderstorms are forming along a weak boundary situated across parts of far south central and southeast South Dakota and extending eastward into northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa. These thunderstorms may produce a brief funnel cloud or weak landspout tornado. If you feel your safety is threatened, please seek shelter. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and other local media for further details or updates.
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Partial Sidewalk and Parking Spaces Closure - 510 Lake Ave

The City of Storm Lake will be temporarily closing five parking spaces and a portion of the sidewalk in front of 510 Lake Ave for the installation of a new sign. This work will take place Friday, 5/14/21 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The City appreciates the public’s patience...
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Street Construction Season in Full Swing

As Street Repair and Construction season is upon us, a long-awaited repair on Grand Avenue will begin Friday, May 14, 2021. Blacktop Services, under contract with the City of Storm Lake, will be doing some milling work on Grand Avenue near the BVU stadium. The project will have traffic control and will be fully complete in the next few weeks.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Grand Avenue repairs underway on BVU campus

Street construction season is in full swing in Storm Lake. In addition to the replacement of a stretch of Oneida Street south of E. Milwaukee Avenue, workers with Blacktop Services on Friday began the long-awaited repair of Grand Avenue on the west side of Buena Vista University’s J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
Storm Lake, IAkicdam.com

Storm Lake Police Asking For Assistance In Locating Vehicle Occupants

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department is asking the public for help in looking a few individuals for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The police say the suspects were last seen in a dark van westbound in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue near the Goodwill at about 1 P.M. Thursday. The vehicle, which had an Illinois license plate, was last seen with four occupants. The driver was described as a Hispanic male with possible tattoos on his right arm, a Hispanic female missing several front teeth, wearing a red bandana, a small child, and an unknown occupant.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

City of Storm Lake already asking for water conservation

The onset of severe drought in Northwest Iowa has prompted the City of Storm Lake to implement “plans for water conservation.”. A press release the city issued on Tuesday said city administration will monitor consumption every week and adjust water conservation measures accordingly. It’s unclear whether the city is considering mandatory measures like the ones it implemented last July and continued into the fall.
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Grand Avenue Repair Project Getting Underway Shortly

A long-awaited Grand Avenue repair project is getting underway tomorrow, Friday, May 14th. Blacktop Services is under contract with the City of Storm Lake, and they will be doing some milling work on Grand Avenue near the BVU stadium. The project will have traffic control, and will be fully complete in the next few weeks.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

The kids of Lake Avenue

Emily White sends this picture, which will become a keepsake for her. She lives at 207 Lake Ave., the tall mint green Victorian house. “We love Storm Lake and the Storm Lake Times,” she says. “We have four sons, the youngest was born here in 2017. We have called Lake Avenue home for six years now and are moving on […]
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Tuesday's Water Wisdom

Storm Lake Water Wisdom #1 brought to you this fine Tuesday from the City of Storm Lake involves the seeding of those lush green lawns that make us all Storm Lake Proud. To get the best results in growing grass, seeding should be completed at certain times of the year. According to Iowa Statewide Urban Design and Specifications, permanent lawn seeding mixtures for residential and commercial turf should be planted between March 1st and May 31st and/or between August 10th and September 30th. These dates avoid both the coldest and warmest periods of the year which provides the best opportunity for successful germination and growth. Always follow label instructions for seedbed preparation, seed application rates, and watering.
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Likely to Implement Water Conservation Measures

The City of Storm Lake has started to plan for water conservation measures that will likely be implemented very early this season due to severe drought conditions. Nearly 90-percent of Buena Vista County is currently experiencing severe drought. When an area is listed in severe drought, voluntary water conservation is requested.