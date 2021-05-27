Boil Alert Lifted - East 6th Street

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department is asking the public for help in looking a few individuals for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The police say the suspects were last seen in a dark van westbound in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue near the Goodwill at about 1 P.M. Thursday. The vehicle, which had an Illinois license plate, was last seen with four occupants. The driver was described as a Hispanic male with possible tattoos on his right arm, a Hispanic female missing several front teeth, wearing a red bandana, a small child, and an unknown occupant.