Get Ready To Spend More On Things Like Diapers & Paper Towels

As the summer approaches, an increase in demand for soft and sparkling beverages should bode well for beverage companies. With outdoor recreation and workout participation increasing following widespread vaccination, energy drink and soft drink sales are expected to get a solid boost. The trend of customization based on ingredients and dietary requirements should drive the demand for innovative products offered by PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Consolidated (COKE). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) are two of the largest non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, with a broad portfolio of soft drinks. PEP operates through – Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America, among other segments. COKE sells sparkling beverages, still beverages, including sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, and tea. Additionally, COKE distributes products for other beverage brands such as Dr. Pepper and Monster Energy.