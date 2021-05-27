Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Get Ready To Spend More On Things Like Diapers & Paper Towels

kmaj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiapers, paper towels, and toilet paper will cost more starting next month. Companies including Kimberly-Clark and Proctor & Gamble say the increases are due to the rising raw material costs needed to make the products. Hormel Foods Corp recently raised prices on Jennie-O turkey products because of higher grain costs.

www.kmaj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Towels#Diapers#Toilet Paper#Pet#Kimberly Clark#Proctor Gamble#Hormel Foods Corp#J M Smucker Co#Even Coca Cola#Pet Snacks#Jif Peanut Butter#Prices#Grain#Jennie O Turkey Products#Turkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Tammy DuckworthPosted by
Motherly

Diapers are about to get even more expensive

Heads up, parents: diapers are about to get even more expensive. Some of the most popular brands, like Pampers, Luvs, Huggies and Pull-Ups, will see price increases in the next few months. Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Huggies and Pull-Ups, plans to increase prices by mid-to-high single-digit percentages next month. Procter &...
Food & Drinkscrazyforcrust.com

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie

Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pie is like a cross between a cheesecake and a cream pie. In other words, it’s incredible! This is an easy no-bake dessert with the best creamy peanut butter filling and a chocolate chip cookie crust. Learn how to make it, plus get tips for switching up every time you make it.
ShoppingFood Network

Vitamix Just Launched an Affordable (and Powerful!) Blender

Vitamix has been in the blending business for 100 years, and to celebrate, the brand released a commemorative blender that's small, sleek and affordable. In a press release, Vitamix Chief Commercial Officer Steve Laserson says they created the ONE, "So more people would have access to whole foods through Vitamix." The brand realized that not everyone needs their blender to have extra features, they just want something powerful for smoothies and sauces. According to Laserson, "The ONE produces Vitamix-quality results for these popular whole-food blends."
Food & Drinkseatdrinkdeals.com

Smoothie King FREE Watermelon Smoothie Offer!

Smoothie King is bringing back a summertime favorite in the Hydration Watermelon smoothie, and now through June 3, you can get a 12 oz. size for free! Here’s what you need to do:. Visit this Smoothie King entry page and share your favorite summer activity. Enter your email. A free...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Pampers Diapers only $5.50 at Walgreens, plus more!

If you’re running low on diapers, you can get Pampers Diapers for a decent price at Walgreens!. You can get Pampers Diapers for just $5.50 at Walgreens! Here’s how:. Buy 2 Pampers Diapers at $9, Get $4 Register Rewards. Use $3/2 digital coupon. Pay $15 out of pocket, Get $4...
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Beverage Stocks To Own This Summer

As the summer approaches, an increase in demand for soft and sparkling beverages should bode well for beverage companies. With outdoor recreation and workout participation increasing following widespread vaccination, energy drink and soft drink sales are expected to get a solid boost. The trend of customization based on ingredients and dietary requirements should drive the demand for innovative products offered by PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Consolidated (COKE). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) are two of the largest non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, with a broad portfolio of soft drinks. PEP operates through – Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America, among other segments. COKE sells sparkling beverages, still beverages, including sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, and tea. Additionally, COKE distributes products for other beverage brands such as Dr. Pepper and Monster Energy.
Industryconvenience.org

CPG Companies Start to Shrink Packages

BOSTON—To combat higher labor costs and materials, CPG companies are downsizing packaging, the Washington Post reports. Economists and consumer analysts predict more companies will turn to “shrinkflation” in the coming months, churning out smaller packages of toilet paper, paper towels, diapers and potato chips. Similar cutbacks happened during the Great Recession in 2008.
Food & Drinkscoffeespiration.com

Adding These 8 Herbs And Spices To Your Ordinary Coffee To Make It More Extraordinary

A cup of coffee in the morning lights up your day, but what makes its taste more extraordinary is the herbs and spices that create another unique flavor to the coffee. If you are a real fan of coffee who craves to explore new experiences, you will need some spices and herbs to add more textures. Herbs and spices are not just for decoration and additional flavor; they grow up with the ingredients that provide many benefits to your physical and mental health. The textured coffee you might look for is classified into 2 types: depth and warmth, and another one are sweet tones and texture. Yet, there are 8 herbs and spices to add to the coffee you should know.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mushrooms Should Never Be Stored In A Plastic Bag. Here's Why

Mushrooms are so delicious and versatile, and there's probably a few varieties you haven't even heard of. We've broken down the best ways to cook with mushrooms, but what about the best ways to store them? There's definitely some debate about whether or not you should use plastic to store mushrooms, and Lifehacker did a little investigating around this issue.
Food & Drinkstidymom.net

How To Make An Orange Julius

Learn how to make an Orange Julius at home! The irresistible cold-frothy blended drink is easy to make and tastes just like the one from the mall. With only four basic ingredients, this creamsicle-like drink is perfect to enjoy all summer long. Don’t just stop with an Orange Julius, try...
Shoppingmomtastic.com

8 Genius Shark Tank Products Moms Will Love

Shark Tank is not only an entertaining family-friendly show, but a treasure drove for products you never knew you needed. Hardly an episode goes by where, as a viewer, you don’t find yourself Googling at least one of the companies featured. In recent years there seems to be an especially...
RestaurantsNWI.com

Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite

Pizza Hut is bringing back one of its most famous pizzas, more than a decade after it left menus. The Edge, a thin-crust pizza "packed with toppings all the way to the edge," is now available for $12.99. Pizza Hut first released The Edge in 1997 and it has made a few rare appearances since then, with the most recent re-release back in 2009.
ShoppingAllrecipes.com

Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Knife Set 'Cuts Like Butter'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A good set of knives will often be the most used — and most appreciated — part of any kitchen. Indeed, the best knives are those that safely get the job done and are sturdy enough to last for a long time. They'll be a bit like old friends in that way.
Retailbakingbusiness.com

General Mills to launch Big G Instant Oatmeals

MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is taking several of its popular Big G ready-to-eat cereals to the oatmeal category with the launch of Big G Instant Oatmeals. The Big G Instant Oatmeals will be available beginning in June in the following flavors: Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Nearly Free Sunscreen & Toothpaste - Target Shopping Haul

We’re stocking up on sunscreen and toothpaste with this week’s in-store-only Target haul. Combine manufacturer coupons, Ibotta rebates, and a gift card promotion to get the best possible deal. Before coupons this is a $38.93 haul, but you’ll pay just $0.14 after all discounts have been applied. Before running to...
Lifestylemorningstar.com

6 Fast-Food Stocks to Savor

My love for fast food is undeniable. I first got hooked as a kid on McDonald’s (MCD) pancakes and hash browns for breakfast, and their famous fries for a midday snack. Once I got my driver’s license, Chipotle (CMG) was my go-to, escape-the-house excursion. (I overdid Chipotle so badly in high school that it took four years for me to even consider going back.)