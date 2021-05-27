DHS Awards $4.2 Million to U.S. Small Business for Homeland Security R&D

Cultivating a Talented, Diverse R&D Workforce of the Future. Building a diverse, highly-skilled, technical workforce for the homeland security enterprise and beyond is a top priority for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Tapping into the best and brightest minds of academia, and more specifically focusing on the unique value students and faculty from Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) offer, will usher S&T toward the workforce of the future. Students from a variety of backgrounds bring talent, insight and understanding to complex homeland security challenges; engaging them early in their academic pursuits, and opening doors to hands-on research and internship opportunities, plants the seeds for a lifetime pursuit of solving the nation’s most challenging problems using science and technology.