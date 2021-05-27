newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Woman seen on video jumping into monkey exhibit charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3XfJ_0aDiMztf00

EL PASO, Texas — The woman who was seen climbing into a monkey enclosure and feeding the animals has now been charged.

The woman, whose name was not officially released, was charged with trespassing, police said Thursday, according to KFOX.

The Lovett Law Firm told KVIA that Lucy Rae was the woman seen on video of the incident at the El Paso Zoo.

Rae worked as a litigation assistant at the firm in the personal injury division but had been fired after the video went viral.

A spokesperson for the firm told the television station they didn’t condone her behavior.

Zoo director Joe Montisano called the woman “stupid and lucky,” KVIA reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey#Cox Media Group#El Paso Zoo#Lovett#Trespassing#Viral Video#Kfox#Fitfamelpaso#The Lovett Law Firm#Kvia#Police#Television#Joe#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 dead, 20 wounded in Miami shooting

MIAMI — At least two people are dead and 20 others were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Miami, investigators said. Authorities said a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up outside a venue where a concert was going on and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, WFOR reported. Check...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 injured after explosion at Colorado steel plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Seven employees at a Colorado steel plant were injured Saturday after an explosion at the facility’s electric arc furnace, authorities said. None of the workers hurt at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo suffered life-threatening injuries, KOAA-TV reported. The explosion occurred just after 6:15 p.m....
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Small plane crashes in Tennessee; all 7 on aircraft presumed dead

A small plane crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, and all seven people on board are presumed dead, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.
Violent CrimesPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta firefighters are on the scene of an active 2-alarm fire in Southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Firefighters were called out to reports of smoke coming from possibly two buildings on Murphy Avenue near Langston Avenue. The area is close to a MARTA train line and between the Oakland City and Capitol View communities.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas - In the Humane Society of El Paso’s 32nd Annual K-9 Classic, dogs are 'raising the woof' at Ascarate Lake. Until May 22, participants have the option to walk on a trail of their choosing to raise money for the Humane Society. All the money raised will go toward the replacement of The post Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Authorities led on pursuit in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police tells CBS4 authorities were led on a pursuit in west El Paso Monday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Border Patrol officers were on the scene. Officers were able to arrest the suspects after leading them on a vehicle and...
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...