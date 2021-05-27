newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz Leads Resolution in Support of Israeli Arms Sales

 3 days ago

‘I call on my Democrat colleagues to choose a side and support this commonsense resolution voicing Congressional approval for these two sales’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this week introduced a resolution approving two arms sales to Israel. The Biden administration notified Congress of these sales on May 5, and Democrats quickly voiced their disapproval of arms support for Israel – even as the country defended itself against Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist attacks. Co-sponsors of this resolution include Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Tom Cotton
Marco Rubio
Marsha Blackburn
John Barrasso
Congress & Courts

Sens. Cruz, Braun, Lummis Introduce Bill to Ban Federal Vaccine Passports

‘Americans shouldn’t be discriminated against because of COVID-19 vaccine status’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) today introduced legislation to stop the federal government from establishing COVID-19 passports or working with third parties to establish their own vaccine passports, such as airlines or other global entities. This bill imposes a five-year prohibition on any government vaccine mandate for vaccines first authorized by the FDA through an Emergency Use Authorization. As millions of Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas and 22 other states have already passed legislation preventing statewide vaccine passport mandates.
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on January 6 Commission

‘With multiple investigations already underway, I do not support the politically motivated January 6 Commission led by Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in opposition to the Senate commission investigating the January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol:. “The January 6...
Washington, DC

Sen. Cramer does not support vax incentives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Sen. Cramer joined us from Washington to talk COVID vaccine incentives and recent Biden Administration policies/Senate bills. Hear what surprised him most about American’s response to the pandemic.
U.S. Politics

GOP senators block bill to create Capitol riot commission

Schumer says the Jan. 6 riot commission vote will happen in the next hour. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer just announced an agreement. The vote on the Jan. 6 commission will happen within the next hour, and the vote on the Endless Frontier Act will be delayed until June 8.
Congress & Courts

Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Kennedy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect. The resolution is supported by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council.
Foreign Policy

Ocasio-Cortez leads push in Congress to block arms sale to Israel

(JTA) – A trio of progressive Congress members is about to propose a resolution to block a $735 million weapons sale to Israel over concerns about its actions in Gaza, Jewish Currents reported, citing an early draft of the resolution. The sponsors of the legislation targeting the transfer of precision-guided missiles to Israel are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, all Democrats.
Presidential Election

Cruz Leads Group of Republicans Urging Biden to Support Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R- Texas), joined by 12 GOP Senators, on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to stand firmly with Israel amid the targeted terrorist attacks on the nation. Cruz was joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), according to a press release from Cruz’s office.
Congress & Courts
The Independent

Bernie Sanders launches resolution to block Israel arm sales: ‘US-made bombs are devastating Gaza’

Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution that would block the sale of a $735m package of weapons to Israel amid ongoing aerial attacks on Gaza.He argued that the United States should not consider providing weapons to a nation that has carried out airstrikes against civilians.“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Mr Sanders, an independent representing Vermont, said in a statement.“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous...
Congress & Courts

Cruz Receives Backlash for ‘Woke, Emasculated Military’ Remark

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) recent claim about the military is not sitting well with several former service members and veteran groups. Cruz took to Twitter to share a video comparing an apparent advertisement for the Russian military to the United States military. The advertisement for the Russian military shows men doing push-ups and jumping out of a plane.
Congress & Courts

Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a 'woke, emasculated' U.S. Army ad. Angry veterans fired back.

The first half of the TikTok video shows a muscular Russian man with a shaved head doing push-ups, jumping out of a plane, and staring down the scope of a rifle. The second half shows a brightly animated U.S. Army ad telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers in California and graduating at the top of her high school class.
Foreign Policy

The Latest: Sanders leads effort to stop arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading a long-shot effort to halt a $735 million arms sale to Israel as Democrats in the U.S. Congress raise mounting concerns about the violence in the Middle East. The Vermont senator introduced a resolution on Thursday to block the weapons transfer. A...