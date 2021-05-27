Sen. Cruz Leads Resolution in Support of Israeli Arms Sales
‘I call on my Democrat colleagues to choose a side and support this commonsense resolution voicing Congressional approval for these two sales’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this week introduced a resolution approving two arms sales to Israel. The Biden administration notified Congress of these sales on May 5, and Democrats quickly voiced their disapproval of arms support for Israel – even as the country defended itself against Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist attacks. Co-sponsors of this resolution include Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).thekatynews.com