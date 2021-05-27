Sen. Cruz Leads Resolution in Support of Israeli Arms Sales

Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution that would block the sale of a $735m package of weapons to Israel amid ongoing aerial attacks on Gaza.He argued that the United States should not consider providing weapons to a nation that has carried out airstrikes against civilians.“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Mr Sanders, an independent representing Vermont, said in a statement.“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous...