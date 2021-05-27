newsbreak-logo
Small Business

Small Business Innovation Research

 3 days ago

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced the award of 29 competitive research contracts to 25 small businesses across the United States to participate in Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. Each project will receive up to $150,000 from the DHS SBIR Program to conduct proof-of-concept research over a five-month period to address specific homeland security technology needs. “Investing in private sector innovation is a key factor in helping […]

