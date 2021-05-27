Small Business Innovation Research

Disruption has always been an integral aspect of the business arena. History has many examples where one innovative idea shook up the industry, and new methods replaced old practices. However, in modern times, the momentum at which new businesses disrupt industries has increased. Disruptive innovation refers to innovations and technologies that disrupt existing markets and value networks. Today, technology continues to evolve business practices as new advancements keep coming to the fore, disrupting industries. People generally have their loyalties attached to brands, and they do not switch to new offerings for meager differences.