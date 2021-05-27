Harry W. Lambert

CUSTER PARK— Harry Wayne Lambert, 69, of Custer Park, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 20, 1950 in Joliet, Harry was a son of Elra and Frieda (Krumwiede) Lambert. He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1969. Harry enlisted into the United States Army in 1970, and served until his honorable discharge in 1972. He lived in Bradenton, FL for many years and worked for Harllee Packaging Inc. in Palmetto, FL as a foreman until his retirement. Following his retirement, Harry moved to Custer Park and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 241. He found great joy in being outdoors and watching local wildlife. Harry was an avid gardener who loved to tend to his flowers and vegetable garden. He enjoyed cooking and canning, and loved to read. Harry had a great appreciation for animals, especially his feline companion, Pita.