In honor of the national observance of Memorial Day, Eisenhower Army Medical Center personnel will observe a training day on May 28 and the federal holiday on May 31. EAMC continues to observe the CDC-recommended guidelines for public health during the COVID-19 pandemic response. on May 28, the Family Medicine Clinic and Internal Medicine Clinic will be open with a limited number of appointments available. The Tri-Services Medical Clinic will have normal morning hours until noon. There will be no sick call.